Share

Focus On African Energy Week 2021

In this episode of Focus On African Energy Week, we travel to Cape Town for this four-day conference aimed at uniting African energy stakeholders to drive growth and development and promote the future of Africa’s energy sector. South African Minister of Mineral and Energy, Gwede Mantashe spoke at the opening ceremony. We caught up with him. We also bring you interviews with Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo; Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of APPO; Yosef Abramowitz, CEO of Gigawatt Global; Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman of the Board, Genesis Energy; and NJ Ayuk, Chairperson, African Energy Chamber.
Wed, 01 Dec 2021 18:39:27 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.