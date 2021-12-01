Share

Focus On African Energy Week 2021

In this episode of Focus On African Energy Week, we travel to Cape Town for this four-day conference aimed at uniting African energy stakeholders to drive growth and development and promote the future of Africa’s energy sector. South African Minister of Mineral and Energy, Gwede Mantashe spoke at the opening ceremony. We caught up with him. We also bring you interviews with Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo; Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of APPO; Yosef Abramowitz, CEO of Gigawatt Global; Akinwole Omoboriowo II, Chairman of the Board, Genesis Energy; and NJ Ayuk, Chairperson, African Energy Chamber.

