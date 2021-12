Share

Focus On Gauteng Film Commission: Insight into Gauteng’s creative industry

In this Focus On Gauteng Film Commission: Big Ideas, Perfect Locations, CNBC Africa speaks to some of the big names in the province’s creative industry at CANEX 2021. The Gauteng Film Commission seeks to create partnerships to empower writers, producers and directors and to enable sustainable development of the film industry.

Tue, 14 Dec 2021 12:33:00 GMT