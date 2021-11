Share

Focus on Loreal Women in Science Week

Less than 30 per cent of the world's researchers are women and studies show that despite talent and hard work many women never reach their potential during their careers in fields of STEM. The Loreal Women in Science initiative aims to raise awareness on the challenges faced by women in a male-dominated industry, and to train them in soft skills needed to catalyse their career trajectories.

Thu, 25 Nov 2021 12:07:37 GMT