Share

Focus on Nigeria’s power sector: Eko Disco shares its privatisation journey

The inconsistent power supply in the Nigerian power sector led to its privatisation 7 years ago. However, the turn-around in the sector hasn’t been as speedy as expected by the consumers. In this tell it all documentary, Eko Electricity Distribution Company gives deep insights to the sector, the privatisation journey, challenges and solutions being put in place to ensure consumers within their network enjoy quality and uninterrupted power supply.

Thu, 09 Dec 2021 07:13:52 GMT