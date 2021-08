Share

FOE: IDC’s Busi Mabuza on the need to repurpose education to meet the demands of the 21st century

In her keynote address at the Future of Education Summit 2021, Busi Mabuza, Chair of the Board, Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, among other things, spoke about the need to find funding for education and for policy makers in Africa to wake up to the challenge of providing a relevant education.

Mon, 02 Aug 2021 08:51:01 GMT