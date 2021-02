Ford announces $1billion investment in SA

Ford has announced that it will invest $1 billion in its South African manufacturing operations. This is the largest investment that the carmaker has made since its establishment in South Africa; and one of the largest investments in the country’s automotive industry as a whole. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Andrea Cavallaro, Director of Operations at Ford International Markets Group.

