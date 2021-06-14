France invites U.S., South Africa to join West African counter-terrorism effort

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he has invited The United States and South Africa to provide military forces for a West African counter-terrorism effort.

Speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels, Macron was responding to a question on whether he has received commitments for new special forces to join French troops in the Sahel.

Macron said he was also seeking commitments from other African countries. (Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

