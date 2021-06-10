France’s Macron calls for agreement on financial aid to Africa

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron called on Thursday on G7 nations to find an agreement as part of efforts to reallocate $100 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights to African states.

Macron told a news conference he would like the sale of gold reserves to help finance this planned aid for Africa. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard Editing by Gareth Jones)

