France’s Macron says ‘apologise’ is not the right word in Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday “apologise” was not the right word to use when referring to France’s role in Rwanda’s genocide, after saying earlier he recognised his country’s “responsibilities” in the 1994 tragedy.
“Apologise is not the appropriate term and I cannot grant forgiveness”, Macron said during a joint press conference with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alex Richardson)
