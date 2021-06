FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON: DECIDED TO WORK WITH SOUTH AFRICA OVER HELPING AFRICAN COUNTRIES GET ACCESS VACCINES, THIS SHOULD NOT BE BLOCKED BY DISPUTES OVER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

