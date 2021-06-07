Jun 7 (OPTA) – Friendlies fixtures for this week Monday, June 7 fixtures (GMT) Serbia v Jamaica (0700) Togo v Niger (1200) Rwanda v Central African Republic (1400) Malta v Kazakhstan (1600)-cancelled Ukraine v Cyprus (1600) Belarus v Sierra Leone (1600)-cancelled Germany v Latvia (1845) Andorra v Gibraltar (1845) Faroe Islands v Liechtenstein (1845) Tuesday, June 8 fixtures (GMT) Kosovo v Guinea Poland v Iceland (1600) Cameroon v Nigeria (1600) Gambia v Togo (1700) Hungary v Republic of Ireland (1800) Benin v Zambia (1800) Czech Republic v Albania (1815) Spain v Lithuania (1845)-cancelled Morocco v Ghana (1900) Senegal v Cape Verde Islands (1900) France v Bulgaria (1910) Wednesday, June 9 fixtures (GMT) Portugal v Israel (1845) United States v Costa Rica (2300) Thursday, June 10 fixtures (GMT) Guinea-Bissau v Cape Verde Islands South Africa v Uganda (1600) Friday, June 11 fixtures (GMT) Guinea v Niger Sudan v Zambia Japan v Serbia (1025) Mauritania v Liberia (1500) Congo DR v Mali (1500) Kosovo v Gambia (1700) Tunisia v Algeria (1930) Mexico v Honduras (2330) Saturday, June 12 fixtures (GMT) Ghana v Côte d’Ivoire Morocco v Burkina Faso (1900) Sunday, June 13 fixtures (GMT) Tanzania v Malawi Monday, June 14 fixtures (GMT) Libya v Liberia (c) Copyright Opta Sports Data 2021. All Rights Reserved

