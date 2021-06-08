Friendlies Summaries

Jun 8 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Friendlies on Tuesday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 2 ……………………………………………………….. Kosovo (0) 1 Scorers: A. Manaj 90+3 Guinea (0) 2 Scorers: M. Kouyate 60, J. Kanté 65pen ……………………………………………………….. Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. Cameroon in play Nigeria ……………………………………………………….. Poland (16:00) Iceland ……………………………………………………….. Benin (16:00) Zambia ……………………………………………………….. Friendlies 3 ……………………………………………………….. Gambia (17:00) Togo ……………………………………………………….. Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. Hungary (18:00) Republic of Ireland ……………………………………………………….. Czech Republic (18:15) Albania ……………………………………………………….. Spain (18:45) Lithuania ……………………………………………………….. Morocco (19:00) Ghana ……………………………………………………….. Senegal (19:00) Cape Verde Islands ……………………………………………………….. France (19:10) Bulgaria ……………………………………………………….. Wednesday, June 9 fixtures (GMT) Niger v Congo (1700) Portugal v Israel (1845) United States v Costa Rica (2300) Thursday, June 10 fixtures (GMT) Guinea-Bissau v Cape Verde Islands South Africa v Uganda (1600) Friday, June 11 fixtures (GMT) Guinea v Niger Sudan v Zambia Japan v Serbia (1025) Mauritania v Liberia (1500) Congo DR v Mali (1500) Kosovo v Gambia (1700) Tunisia v Algeria (1930) Mexico v Honduras (2330) Saturday, June 12 fixtures (GMT) Ghana v Côte d’Ivoire Morocco v Burkina Faso (1900) Sunday, June 13 fixtures (GMT) Tanzania v Malawi (c) Copyright Opta Sports Data 2021. All Rights Reserved

