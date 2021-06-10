Friendlies Summaries

Jun 10 (OPTA) – Summaries for the Friendlies on Thursday (start times are GMT) Friendlies 1 ……………………………………………………….. South Africa (0) 3 Scorers: E. Makgopa 62, B. Hlongwane 67, E. Makgopa 83 Subs used: Kutumela 46 (Farmer), Makgopa 46 (Sibisi), Modiba 86 (Hlongwane) Uganda (1) 2 Scorers: I. Orit 17, L. Abdu 89 Yellow card: Lwanga 42, Willa 86 Subs used: Mukwala 66 (Okwi), Abdu 80 (Okello), Mugulusi 87 (Orit) Referee: Audrick Nkole ……………………………………………………….. Friday, June 11 fixtures (GMT) Japan v Serbia (1025) Guinea v Niger (1400) Congo DR v Mali (1500) Mauritania v Liberia (1530) Kosovo v Gambia (1700) Sudan v Zambia (1700) Guinea-Bissau v Cape Verde Islands (1900) Tunisia v Algeria (1930) Saturday, June 12 fixtures (GMT) Ghana v Côte d’Ivoire (1700) Morocco v Burkina Faso (1900) Mexico v Honduras (2330) Sunday, June 13 fixtures (GMT) Tanzania v Malawi (1300) Monday, June 14 fixtures (GMT) Libya v Liberia (c) Copyright Opta Sports Data 2021. All Rights Reserved

