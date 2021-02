From made in China to proudly made in Africa: How this Rwandan apparel firm is responding to COVID-19 shocks

As the manufacturing industry struggles to bring operations back on track, a Rwandan apparel firm called Pink Mango is re-defining crisis management. Over the last 18 months, the company has not only met its targets but has crossed over to achieve a lot more. CNBC Africa spoke to Dennis Ndemezo, Deputy GM to Pink Mango, to learn about their strategy and the challenges they face today.

Wed Feb 24 2021 | 13:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)