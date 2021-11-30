Share

Future of Banking: Megatrends Reshaping Banking in Africa

The rapid digitisation of the financial sector has forced banks to reconsider preferred practices and customer interaction. In CNBC Africa’s first Future of Banking Virtual Conference, we examine the trends that are shaping the banking sector and its relationship with fintech platforms. To help navigate this fast-changing landscape, we bring together industry leaders to discuss the ‘Megatrends Reshaping Banking in Africa’.
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 17:18:37 GMT
