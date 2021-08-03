Share

Future of Education: Prioritising education in financing decisions

Before the crisis hit, low and middle-income countries already faced an education funding gap of $1.5 trillion a year. This gap has now grown. Education budgets need to be protected and increased. And it is critical that education is at the heart of international solidarity efforts, from debt management and stimulus packages to global humanitarian appeals and official development assistance. Private markets offer an opportunity to invest in projects that contribute to economic and social development objectives.

