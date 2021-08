Share

Future of Education Summit 2021

Join over 25 international and African leaders in the education sector for discussions, talks and interviews, as we redefine the purpose of education, and analyse how this purpose in turn will inform areas in the education system, such as leadership, curriculum development, skills and capacity building, psychological impact, technology and teaching methodology, wider-ranging credentials and financing.

Tue, 03 Aug 2021 17:06:19 GMT