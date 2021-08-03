Share

Future of Education: The latest technologies transforming the face of education

The transformation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic globally, across all industries is likely to continue. While EduTech and online teaching and learning became more prominent in the education sector, both the strengths and weaknesses of online education have been exposed. As the world moves out of the shadows of the pandemic, a blended learning model is most likely to emerge, and last into the future.

Tue, 03 Aug 2021 09:06:43 GMT