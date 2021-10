Share

Future of Work 2021: Confidential Computing & Cybersecurity

Data privacy and confidential computing have become more urgent talking points during the pandemic. The idea of confidential computing is to encrypt the entire computing process, not just the data, creating additional layers of security around sensitive information. . AI and Machine Learning will be important as hacking activities require more sophisticated tools and algorithms to fish out.

Fri, 15 Oct 2021 02:38:00 GMT