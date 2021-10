Share

Future of Work 2021: Work from Home and the Hybrid Office

As the world emerged from devastating COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, work has become more digitized and the long-term future of work has changed for the better. The Future of Work Summit brings together experts to discuss trends, flexibility, equal access to skills development and more. This panel will discuss Work from Home and the Hybrid Office, will this trend remain the future of work?

Fri, 15 Oct 2021 02:42:17 GMT