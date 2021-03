G7+ calls for energy investments in fragile countries

The Council on State Fragility have called on wealthier nations to invest in the power sector of fragile countries. In a report the council noted that there has been a failure to mobilise sufficient investment to close energy access gaps in many fragile settings adding that these gaps are widening. Francis Mustapha Kai-Kai, Chair of the G7+ Group on Fragile States and the Minister of Planning and Economic Development of Sierra Leone joins CNBC Africa for more.

