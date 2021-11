Share

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on economic recovery, vaccination efforts & election results

Gauteng province accounts for just over a third of South Africa's economic output and like the rest of the country has been hit hard the Covid-19 pandemic. Premier David Makhura is our special guest. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa took him through the coronavirus recovery effort to building coalitions for Gauteng's hung metros after last week's local government elections.

Fri, 12 Nov 2021 12:14:21 GMT