Gender finance initiative sets $15bn target to empower women

An initiative of the Development Finance Institutions of the G7 nations, plans to raise $15 billion dollars by the end of 2022 for gender-lens investment after surpassing its original target by 100 per cent. The initiative called the 2X Challenge, aims to channel more capital towards investments that empower women in developing countries. Jen Braswell, Director of Value Creation at the CDC and the Co-chair of the 2x Steering Committee joins CNBC Africa for more.