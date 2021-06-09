Ghana May consumer price inflation at 7.5% year-on-year, says stats office

West Africa
PUBLISHED: Wed, 09 Jun 2021 13:15:28 GMT
Christian Akorlie
Reuters
ACCRA, June 9 (Reuters) – Ghana’s consumer price inflation was at 7.5% year-on-year in May, from 8.5% in the previous month, the West African nation’s statistics service said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Christian Akorlie Writing by Cooper Inveen Editing by Bate Felix)
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.