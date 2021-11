Share

Ghana to present 2022 budget before parliament

Ghana’s Minister of Finance is scheduled to present the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the 2022 Fiscal Year on Wednesday, with a debate on the budget to hold from November the 22nd to 26th, 2021. John Gatsi, Dean School of Business at the University of Cape Coast in Ghana joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue, 16 Nov 2021 14:35:06 GMT