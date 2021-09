Share

Gnosis Co-Founder, Stefan George in conversation with Kavita Gupta

Fintech.TV’s Kavita Gupta speaks to Stefan George, Co-Founder and CTO of Gnosis about his journey into blockchain and cryptos, starting in 2013. Those days there was only Bitcoin. Seeing the potential in Ethereum, they staged an ICO in 2017 and founded Gnosis. They also talk about security and regulation around cryptocurrencies. Later in the show, there is a segment on the price of climate.

