Gold Fields interim HEPS more than double

Boosted by the higher gold price, Gold Fields has more than doubled its earnings, for the six months ended June. As a result, the company has declared an interim dividend. The gold miner has also maintained its production and cost guidance for the full year. Gold Fields CEO, Chris Griffith joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 19 Aug 2021 16:25:39 GMT