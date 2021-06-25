Gold gains on dollar dip, while focus turns to inflation

June 25 (Reuters) – Gold rose on Friday and was heading for its first weekly gain in four as a preliminary deal on U.S. infrastructure spending drove a dollar retreat, while investors awaited inflation data.

Spot gold gained 0.4% to $1,783.02 per ounce at 0910 GMT, and was up over 1% for the week. U.S. gold futures were 0.3% higher at $1,782.30.

While the weaker dollar is helping, gold is struggling to regain investor confidence after last week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

A surprise hawkish tilt from the Fed had driven a sharp slide in bullion.