GoTo: The multibillion-dollar superapp behind Indonesia's most valuable merger | CNBC Make It Indonesia marked its largest ever business deal with the merger of ride-hailing giant Gojek and e-commerce company Tokopedia in May. CNBC Make It's Karen Gilchrist speaks to Kevin Aluwi and William Tanuwijaya, the brains behind Indonesia's newest superapp, GoTo.

