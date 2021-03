Guinness urges women to challenge stereotypes with “No Apologies”

In commemoration of Women’s History Month, Guinness Nigeria has unveiled a short film documentary titled “No Apologies” which takes cue from this year’s theme, “Choose to Challenge” and features the stories of five women challenging stereotypes in their various fields. Adenike Adebola, Marketing Director of Guinness Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 10 2021 | 12:05:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)