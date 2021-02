Harmony Gold’s earnings surge 211% in half-year

Harmony Gold’s half-year profit has increased by almost four fold for the half-year ended 31 December 2020. The company’s revenue has also increased by 39 per cent while headline earnings per share jumped by a whopping 211 per cent. The miner has attributed this to its growth strategy which it set out pursue at the beginning of 2016. Harmony CEO, Peter Steenkamp joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 23 2021 | 10:37:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)