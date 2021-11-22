Share

He built one of Europe’s most valuable start-ups in his 20s | CNBC Make It

#CNBC #MakeIt #HR HR software start-up Personio is worth more than $6.3 billion, which is quite a feat for company that was only founded in 2015. CEO Hanno Renner talked to CNBC about his journey, from building Personio’s first software product with his three co-founders as college students in Munich, Germany, to heading up a multi-billion dollar business with offices in five countries. Renner also discussed what lessons he was able to take from working part-time as a yacht skipper, while he was college student, into his current role as a CEO. ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Mon, 22 Nov 2021 12:00:19 GMT
