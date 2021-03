Helios Towers, Airtel Africa agree on acquisition and roll out of over 2500 sites

Helios Towers has signed agreements with Airtel Africa to acquire its passive infrastructure operating companies in Madagascar and Malawi. Both companies also entered into an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding for the potential acquisition of its passive infrastructure assets in Chad and Gabon. The agreements are subject to regulatory approval. Kash Pandya, Group CEO of Helios Towers joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 23 2021 | 16:15:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)