Helium One sets sights on Rukwa as prices balloon

The price of helium has shot up by more than 100 per cent over the past 12 months as the global market grapples for a lack of helium but could recent discoveries in Tanzania quench that thirst? David Minchin, CEO of Helium One spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 31 2021 | 12:30:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)