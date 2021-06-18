Henley: Why creatives should develop an entrepreneurial mindset to navigate pandemic

With countries around the world tightening and loosening lockdown restrictions, workers in many sectors have been left with little or no income. One such sector is the performing arts. Well, the Henley Business School says it has the answer: teach musicians to have an entrepreneurial mindset! Joining CNBC Africa for more is Barry van Zyl, Chairperson of the Henley Africa Alumni Community.
