South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation last night asking for law and order to prevail. However pocketed looting continued and as some places intensified. Arson and more serious criminality increased and the army was deployed but sufficient control has not been established. CNBC Africa is joined by Peter Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex and Tilman Kolb, Emerging Markets Analyst, UBS Global Wealth Management CIO.