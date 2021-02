Here’s how Rwanda’s manufacturing sector is managing the COVID-19 crisis

The pandemic had a huge toll on industry, with estimates showing that the sector in Rwanda contracted at the rate of 19 per cent in the first half of the year in 2020. Alphonse Kwizera, Executive Secretary, Rwanda Association of Manufacturers joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu Feb 25 2021 | 10:42:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)