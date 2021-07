It’s been a week since protests exploded in the small kingdom of eSwatini as citizens demanded greater freedoms. eSwatini is Africa last absolute monarchy. The army was deployed this week to quell the protests against King Mswati the third’s iron grip. With many fleeing the kingdom, what are the implications on the economy of eSwatini and its Southern African neighbors? Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Analyst at Signal Risk joins CNBC Africa for more.