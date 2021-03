Here’s what to expect at Columbia University’s 17th Africa Economic Forum

Columbia University’s 17th Africa Economic Forum is currently taking place. The student-led collaboration is evaluating the progress being made on the continent amid Covid-19, and discussing solutions to the pressing issues will likely that challenge Africa’s post-pandemic recovery. Oheneba Ama Nti Osei, Chair of the Columbia University Africa Economic Forum 2021 joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Mar 24 2021 | 15:46:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)