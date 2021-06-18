Here’s what you need to know before investing in cryptocurrencies

One of the characteristics we have been accustomed to when it comes to cryptocurrency is high volatility. However, we have seen more and more institutional investors buying into this investment. On today’s Crypto Corner, we will be having a conversation on the investment principles that you should consider when investing on the crypto market. Tino Mombo, Actuarial Analyst at Novare Actuaries & Consultants joins CNBC Africa for more.
