High Level Dialogue on Feeding Africa 2021: Opening Addresses

18 African heads of state and laid out their political and financial commitments to transform agriculture over the next 5 years at the virtual Feeding Africa high-level dialogue jointly organized by the African Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa and the CGIAR System Organization. The two-day event focuses of ways to modernize food production to strengthen Africa's agriculture value chains.

PUBLISHED: Fri, 30 Apr 2021 08:43:17 GMT