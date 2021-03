Traders at Access bank says the Naira continued to rally this week, off the back of oil prices as it gained 4-naira 50 kobo to close at 406-naira 50 kobo at the I&E window. Access Bank traders expect Money market rates to rise further as attention shifts towards the Retail SMIS and banks fund for today’s auction. Dayo Ogundare, Team Member of Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.