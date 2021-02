Hope for trade as East Africa exports rebound from lockdowns

External trade in East Africa saw a sharp decline at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, exports defied the effects of the pandemic, surpassing 2019 levels by the third quarter of 2020. For more on trade performance in the region, CNBC Africa spoke to Andrew Mold, Chief of Regional Integration & AfCFTA Cluster at UNECA.

Thu Feb 18 2021 | 11:03:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)