How a micro-lending bank start-up helped expand financial inclusion

Fintech.TV’s The Impact puts the spotlight on branchless, smart phone-based bank called Branch. It was launched five years ago when the founder noticed that there were gaps in the banking market in Uganda to serve the average person. It now operates in emerging markets such as Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico, and India. Kavitha Gupta speaks to Matt Flannery, CEO of Branch.

Thu, 19 Aug 2021 14:23:58 GMT