How Africa can deepen its fight against malaria

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, an estimated 409.000 people died of malaria worldwide and children accounted for 67 per cent of malaria cases and deaths in Africa. CNBC Africa spoke to Lilies Njanga, Africa Director for Malaria No More, for more on the current situation and the efforts put together to control Malaria.

Wed Feb 24 2021 | 11:17:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)