How Australia and China’s trade relationship broke down | CNBC Explains
China is Australia’s biggest trading partner. However, the once-strong trade relationship between Australia and China has deteriorated, leading China to ‘indefinitely’ suspend economic dialogue in May 2021. So, why did this once prosperous economic relationship break down? CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan is joined by Will Koulouris to explore the nations’ history as trade partners and what the riff means for the future of global trade.
-----
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Fri, 09 Jul 2021 22:00:30 GMT