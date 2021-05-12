How blockchain technology can help improve quality of life in Africa

Blockchain technology has made great strides over the past few years speeding up processes like AI and smartphones. Studies found that improvements in technology are beneficial in classrooms and that technology has the ability to better manage accountability, transparency and overall educational experiences. Partnerships between governments and private sector can also lead the way to boost nationwide education and employment. African Operations Director of blockchain engineering company IOHK, John O’Connor joins CNBC Africa's Zinathi Gquma to explore blockchain technology and how partnerships with governments can help improve quality of life.

PUBLISHED: Wed, 12 May 2021 12:58:31 GMT