Share

How Buy Now, Pay Later Brands Like Affirm And Klarna Are Changing Consumer Habits

Consumers have flocked to “buy now, pay later” businesses in recent years as a way to make big purchases more manageable. In fact, these new services have become big competition for traditional store credit cards. Their rapid growth is raising questions about the benefits and risks for consumers, as well as the lack of regulation.

Fri, 19 Nov 2021 17:45:58 GMT