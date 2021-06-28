Share

How can countries in Western & Central Africa chart a better future for energy, climate resilience?

As the world looks to build back better from the Covid-19 pandemic, African economies need concerted efforts and support from development partners, and the private sector to achieve desired outcomes for growth. For countries in Western and Central Africa, beyond the pandemic, the effects of climate change is also a source of concern. But these challenges also offer an opportunity for a greener recovery. This CNBC Africa panel of experts looks at how to address these issues.

Mon, 28 Jun 2021 15:56:44 GMT