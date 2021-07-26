Share

How can the AfCFTA foster economic transformation in Africa?

Economic transformation has always been at the centre of Africa's development agenda, but progress is still slow because most countries are working in Isolation. This is according to the latest report from the African Center for Economic Transformation. So, how can the AfCFTA foster economic transformation on the continent? CNBC Africa spoke with the Senior Director of Research and Policy Engagements at ACET, Edward Brown for more.
